Cancer vaccine results send Sellas Life Sciences stock soaring 233%
What's the story
Shares of Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc. skyrocketed by an astonishing 156% on Tuesday, following the announcement of positive late-stage trial results for its experimental cancer vaccine. The drug developer's stock witnessed its biggest single-day gain since 2020, at one point surging as much as 233% during the day's trade. The surge came after the company reported that its vaccine, galinpepimut-S, significantly improved survival rates for patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
Vaccine efficacy
Vaccine improves survival rates for AML patients
The galinpepimut-S vaccine was found to reduce the risk of death by 41% when compared with standard treatments for AML.
Patients receiving the vaccine had a median overall survival of 24 months, significantly longer than the less than 15 months seen with other treatments.
This breakthrough has sparked hopes of a new treatment option for patients suffering from this aggressive form of blood cancer.
Expert opinions
Potential game-changer in cancer treatment
The positive results for Sellas's vaccine, also known as GPS, have been hailed by analysts as a potential game-changer in cancer treatment.
"This represents blockbuster data for a difficult indication and, if approved, could lead to GPS becoming the standard of care," wrote Alliance Global Partners analyst James Molloy.
The vaccine is made up of synthetic peptides that trigger an immune response against WT1, a protein found in most cases of AML.