Candescent scales India team to 1,000 employees across 3 cities

Candescent automates about 80% of coding

Candescent builds digital banking systems used by about 30 million people, roughly 15% of active US accounts, serving around 1,300 financial institutions, mostly in the US.

It's using AI to automate most of its coding (about 80%), and key roles like the head of AI engineering are based in India but work closely with teams in Silicon Valley.

Backed by major investor Veritas Capital and valued at $2.4 billion in 2024, Candescent is betting big on Indian tech talent for its global growth.