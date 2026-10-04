Canon bringing lithography systems to India to boost domestic chipmaking
Business
Canon is stepping up to help India make its own computer chips by bringing in lithography systems, basically, the machines that make chip building possible.
India President and CEO Toshiaki Nomura shared that Canon is already talking with major Indian projects, lining up with the government's push to establish domestic chip fabrication capabilities.
Canon plans 24x7 support, service centers
Nomura highlighted that once these projects launch, ongoing support will be key.
Canon plans to set up service centers for chip makers and provide 24x7 support to the chip manufacturer.
With government incentives making things smoother, India is quickly becoming a big deal for Canon's global business, and this move shows they're in it for the long haul.