Canon India supplies lithography equipment and sees semiconductor opportunity
Business
Canon India is switching things up and stepping into the emerging semiconductor scene. Instead of just cameras and printers, they also supply lithography equipment for semiconductor manufacturing.
Toshiaki Nomura, President and CEO, Canon India, says the company sees a significant opportunity once semiconductor manufacturing develops in India.
Canon India surveillance business grows 40-50%
Canon isn't stopping at semiconductors: They're also growing in surveillance technology, medical imaging, and industrial printing.
Their surveillance business is booming with 40% to 50% yearly growth, while their camera sales stay strong thanks to India's love for wedding photography.
Even their consumer printing business is seeing double-digit year-on-year growth lately.