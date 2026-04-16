Canva launches goal focused AI design at Canva Create
Canva just rolled out a big update, bringing AI right into the heart of its platform.
Introduced around Canva Create, the company is moving from a traditional design interface to a more goal-focused experience, so now, instead of fiddling with every detail yourself, Canva's AI can handle much of the heavy lifting.
Tools like Magic Studio let you turn your ideas into designs just by describing them in words, while Magic Design instantly offers up options based on what you need.
Proteus model powers Canva upgrades
With more than 265 million users (and 31 million paying customers), Canva's upgrades are powered by its Proteus model, which is 2x faster and 23x more cost effective than comparable frontier models.
The aim? To help everyone, from total beginners to pros, create great visuals with less hassle and more creativity.