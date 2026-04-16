Canva launches goal focused AI design at Canva Create Business Apr 16, 2026

Canva just rolled out a big update, bringing AI right into the heart of its platform.

Introduced around Canva Create, the company is moving from a traditional design interface to a more goal-focused experience, so now, instead of fiddling with every detail yourself, Canva's AI can handle much of the heavy lifting.

Tools like Magic Studio let you turn your ideas into designs just by describing them in words, while Magic Design instantly offers up options based on what you need.