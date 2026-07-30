Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat urges firms to modernize for AI
Business
Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat says it's time for companies to ditch outdated tech and invest in upgrades if they want to make the most of AI.
Capgemini sees a "multi-year modernization supercycle," with big moves happening around data platforms, apps, and infrastructure.
Technical debt prompts full-scale transformation
Ezzat points out that old systems and messy data are making it tough for businesses to become truly "AI-ready."
He explains that technical debt often leaves firms with disconnected systems, making it difficult for AI tools to access reliable data or perform tasks consistently.
Instead of just running small pilot projects, companies are now focusing on full-scale transformation programs so their operations can support smarter, more integrated AI.