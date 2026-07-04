Capgemini temporarily closes Bengaluru day care after abuse videos
Capgemini has temporarily closed its Bengaluru day care after disturbing videos surfaced online, showing caregivers mistreating toddlers.
The Brookefield campus facility, run by Little Scholars, showed acts like locking children in bathrooms and spraying water into their mouths with toilet-jet sprays.
Two nannies were arrested for allegedly abusing two- to three-year-olds.
Capgemini reviews day care centers nationwide
Capgemini is now reviewing all its day-care centers across India and says it is reassessing its compliance checks.
The accused nannies are in judicial custody for 14 days, and an FIR was filed against five staff members after a child protection officer's complaint.
Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the incident negatively impacts "Brand Bengaluru" and stressed that better verification is needed to prevent this from happening again.
Capgemini is offering counseling, a helpline, and flexible work-from-home options to support affected families during the investigation.