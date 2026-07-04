Capgemini temporarily closes Bengaluru day care after abuse videos

Capgemini reviews day care centers nationwide

Capgemini is now reviewing all its day-care centers across India and says it is reassessing its compliance checks.

The accused nannies are in judicial custody for 14 days, and an FIR was filed against five staff members after a child protection officer's complaint.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the incident negatively impacts "Brand Bengaluru" and stressed that better verification is needed to prevent this from happening again.

Capgemini is offering counseling, a helpline, and flexible work-from-home options to support affected families during the investigation.