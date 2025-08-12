CapitaLand to invest ₹19,200cr in Maharashtra real estate by 2030
CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) just signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government to pour over ₹19,200 crore (about S$2.83 billion) into the state by 2030.
The big goal? To nearly double its assets under management in India—from S$8 billion now to S$15 billion by 2028—by focusing on business parks, data centers, logistics, and industrial spaces in Mumbai and Pune.
Expanding their footprint in Mumbai and Pune
CLI already runs five business parks across the state (covering 9.7 million sq ft), four data centers with a hefty total capacity of 244 megawatts, and five logistics parks.
They're planning to add another 4.5 million sq ft soon—and just opened their first Navi Mumbai data center as part of this expansion.
They've invested ₹6,800 crore in the state so far
Since 2013, CLI has invested ₹6,800 crore across 10 major properties in Maharashtra—including International Tech Park Pune Hinjawadi—and now manages over 55 assets across eight Indian cities.
Their steady growth shows they're here for the long haul when it comes to shaping India's real estate scene.