CapitaLand to invest ₹19,200cr in Maharashtra real estate by 2030
Aug 12, 2025

CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) just signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government to pour over ₹19,200 crore (about S$2.83 billion) into the state by 2030.

The big goal? To nearly double its assets under management in India—from S$8 billion now to S$15 billion by 2028—by focusing on business parks, data centers, logistics, and industrial spaces in Mumbai and Pune.