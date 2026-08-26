Cardano's 36% August surge outpaces Bitcoin's rise to $80,000
Crypto had a big moment in August 2026, with Cardano jumping 36%, outpacing even Bitcoin's 25% climb to the $80,000 level.
XRP (up 35%), Ether (32%), and Solana (30%) also saw strong gains.
Weekly numbers echoed the trend: XRP surged 30%, while Cardano, Solana, and Bitcoin all posted double-digit growth.
US spot Bitcoin ETFs pull $1.92B
The rally got a boost from falling US bond yields, a weaker dollar, and more big investors jumping in.
US spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $1.92 billion in just one week, a clear sign of growing interest.
Hopes for clearer US crypto rules are also high as everyone watches for the Senate's CLARITY Act vote next month.
POSCO, Bitwise showcase blockchain tokenization
Blockchain isn't just about trading anymore: companies like South Korea's POSCO are now using it for real business tasks on Avalanche's platform.
Bitwise even rolled out tokenized stock portfolios, showing how blockchain is becoming part of a broader push toward tokenisation.