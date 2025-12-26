CarDekho boosts stake in CollegeDekho with $10 million investment
CarDekho just invested $10 million more in CollegeDekho, an edtech platform that helps students connect with colleges. This bumps CarDekho's stake to about 40%.
Founded in 2015 by Ruchir Arora, Saurabh Jain, Rohit Saha, and Rajiv Singh, CollegeDekho focuses on giving students course info, admissions help, and personal counseling.
What does CollegeDekho offer?
CollegeDekho guides students on courses, exams, scholarships, and college admissions—both in India and abroad.
With partnerships across 2,000+ universities and colleges, it earns mainly from admission commissions, marketing services, and coaching.
The fresh funds will help them reach more students in smaller cities.
By the numbers
Last year alone saw 170 million sessions on their platform! Over four million students have received admissions guidance so far.
Altogether, CollegeDekho has raised $90 million—including a $3.5 million round earlier this year.