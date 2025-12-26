Indian stocks edge up, but not without bumps

What's moving the markets?

Foreign investors took some profits off the table, partly because the US-India trade deal is still in limbo and US economic signals are strong.

Plus, with New Year's coming up in the US, things could stay a bit slow for a while.

On the sector front: metals were the star performers thanks to pricier copper and zinc (up 2.3%), while capital goods and utilities also saw modest gains.

Meanwhile, consumer durables and banking stocks saw more selling than buying this time around.

Globally though, India lagged behind Taiwan's Taiex and South Korea's KOSPI—both jumped nearly 3%.