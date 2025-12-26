How AI boom made US tech billionaires even richer
The AI wave in 2025 has sent US tech billionaires' fortunes soaring—together, their net worth jumped from $1.9 trillion to almost $2.5 trillion by the end of December.
Elon Musk led the pack, becoming the first person ever to cross $500 billion and landing at $645 billion.
Larry Page and Jeff Bezos weren't far behind, with their wealth climbing to $270 billion and $255 billion.
NVIDIA's big win and growing concerns
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang saw his fortune jump by nearly $42 billion as demand for AI chips exploded, helping push NVIDIA's value to a staggering $5 trillion.
But with so much money in so few hands, there's growing talk about wealth taxes and economic reforms—especially as experts warn that if AI hype cools off, markets could take a hit.
For now, though, these tech leaders are riding high on the AI revolution.