How AI boom made US tech billionaires even richer

NVIDIA's big win and growing concerns

NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang saw his fortune jump by nearly $42 billion as demand for AI chips exploded, helping push NVIDIA's value to a staggering $5 trillion.

But with so much money in so few hands, there's growing talk about wealth taxes and economic reforms—especially as experts warn that if AI hype cools off, markets could take a hit.

For now, though, these tech leaders are riding high on the AI revolution.