Meet the entrepreneur shaking up diamonds with lab-grown gems Business Dec 26, 2025

Ricky Vasandani, founder of Solitario, is bringing a fresh spin to the diamond world with his Made-in-India luxury lab-grown brand.

After starting out in his family's natural diamond business and trying his hand at ventures in Spain, he switched gears when the Russia-Ukraine war disrupted global diamond supplies.

Spotting an opportunity, he raised $2 million in just 30 minutes and launched Solitario, handling everything from sales to customer education himself.