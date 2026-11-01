Carlsberg filed, Pernod Ricard awaits nod, Coca-Cola weighs India IPOs
Business
Big names like Carlsberg, Coca-Cola, and Pernod Ricard are gearing up to take their Indian businesses public.
Carlsberg has already filed the paperwork with regulators, Pernod Ricard is waiting on a board nod after seeing 19% sales growth in India, and Coca-Cola is weighing its options based on how the market shapes up.
India a major growth market
India isn't just another market for these brands: it's a major growth spot.
Coca-Cola counts India among its top five markets worldwide, while Pernod Ricard calls it its second-largest.
These IPO plans are all about tapping into that booming potential and making their local presence even stronger.