Carlyle sells 7.41% stake in Piramal Pharma, secures over ₹2,211cr
Carlyle just sold a big chunk of its shares in Piramal Pharma (7.41%), pocketing over ₹2,211 crore in the process.
This move drops Carlyle's stake from 17.93% to 10.52%, marking a partial exit after being invested for a few years.
Mutual funds buy Piramal stakes
With Carlyle selling, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and Axis Mutual Fund swooped in as major buyers.
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund picked up the biggest slice with a 1.59% stake (around ₹475 crore), while Axis added another 0.54%.
After all this trading action, Piramal Pharma's stock slipped about 1.73% by Wednesday's close.
Carlyle bought 20% for ₹3,523.40cr
Carlyle first got into Piramal Pharma back in October 2020, buying a 20% stake for ₹3,523.40 crore.
This latest sale marks a partial stake reduction after being invested for a few years.