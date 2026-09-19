Carnelian Mutual Fund files small cap equity fund with SEBI
Business
Carnelian Mutual Fund is stepping into the equity game with its debut Carnelian Small Cap Fund, just filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
This new fund is all about investing in small-cap companies that show strong growth potential, using a mix of research strategies to spot the best opportunities.
NFO at ₹10 no lock-in
The fund will be managed by Deepak Malik and Viraj Parekh, focusing on businesses with solid track records and room to grow.
You can grab units during the new fund offer at ₹10 each, no lock-in, so you're free to buy or sell anytime after.
This move follows Carnelian's recent SEBI approval to kick off its mutual fund business this July.