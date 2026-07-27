Carpl. AI secures IFC led Series A to scale healthcare AI
Business
Carpl.AI, a startup making healthcare smarter with AI, just landed Series A funding led by the International Finance Corporation (IFC).
Its tech helps doctors use advanced AI in radiology without messing up their current systems.
With this fresh investment, Carpl. AI is gearing up to go global and make its platform even easier for healthcare providers.
Targets 10-fold growth within 2 years
The company is aiming for 10-fold growth within two years and wants to branch out beyond radiology into more medical fields.
Investors and healthcare professionals are paying attention, as this move could help speed up AI adoption across hospitals.
If all goes well, Carpl. AI could become a major player in the future of AI-powered healthcare.