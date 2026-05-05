Carrier Global to invest ₹1,000cr in Sri City chiller plant
Business
Carrier Global, the U.S.-based cooling tech giant, is investing ₹1,000 crore to open a high-tech chiller manufacturing plant in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.
The groundbreaking happens Wednesday and marks another big step for the state's push into advanced industry and digital infrastructure.
Nara Lokesh praises Carrier Global investment
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh says this move will create jobs and "strengthen our position in the global supply chain."
The new facility will make chillers used in data centers, helping cut imports and putting Andhra on the map for global tech manufacturing.
It also fits into the state's bigger plan to lead India's data infrastructure game, with massive projects like Google's AI-focused data center already underway.