Carrier Global to invest ₹1,000cr in Sri City chiller plant

Nara Lokesh praises Carrier Global investment

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh says this move will create jobs and "strengthen our position in the global supply chain."

The new facility will make chillers used in data centers, helping cut imports and putting Andhra on the map for global tech manufacturing.

It also fits into the state's bigger plan to lead India's data infrastructure game, with massive projects like Google's AI-focused data center already underway.