Cars24 ditches titles, calls everyone 'builder' to boost AI-era teamwork

Cars24 Flatland lifts per-employee revenue 50%

With the Flatland approach, perks like benefits and travel are equal for everyone, and performance is judged by real results.

After 18 months of redesign, Cars24 saw revenue per employee jump 50% in H2 FY26, plus a solid EBITDA boost, all without extra costs.

The company is now globally profitable and serves more than 41 million monthly active users across India, the United Arab Emirates, and Australia.

Co-founder Vikram Chopra said the approach lets those closest to problems lead the way.