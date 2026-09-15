Cars24 drives India used-car market with ₹937cr August GMV
India's used-car market is getting a major upgrade, and Cars24 is leading the charge.
In August 2026, Cars24 saw a 37% year-on-year jump in transaction GMV, hitting ₹937 crore for the month and nearly ₹11,000 crore on an annual run rate.
What's fueling this? Not just car sales: Cars24 has expanded into financing and insurance, boosting its adjusted net revenue by 46% to ₹173 crore.
Cars24's AI lifts loans and productivity
AI isn't just a buzzword here. It's powering real results for Cars24.
Cars24's loan disbursements shot up by 70%, reaching ₹415 crore in August alone.
With AI automating most coding tasks and making employees more productive (revenue per staffer rose 52.3% year-on-year), the company is scaling fast.
Cars24 is also growing abroad, with a strong presence in Australia (30% growth) and holding approximately 7% of the UAE used-car market, all while focusing on keeping costs low as it expands.