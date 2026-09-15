Cars24 drives India used-car market with ₹937cr August GMV

India's used-car market is getting a major upgrade, and Cars24 is leading the charge.

In August 2026, Cars24 saw a 37% year-on-year jump in transaction GMV, hitting ₹937 crore for the month and nearly ₹11,000 crore on an annual run rate.

What's fueling this? Not just car sales: Cars24 has expanded into financing and insurance, boosting its adjusted net revenue by 46% to ₹173 crore.