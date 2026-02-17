You can now pay for your Swiggy orders within ChatGPT

Cashfree Payments has launched a new feature called "Cashfree Here," in collaboration with Mastercard and Swiggy . The innovative solution allows businesses to accept UPI and card payments directly within artificial intelligence (AI) applications like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude. The announcement was made at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Feature overview Cashfree Here enables payments within chat Cashfree Here enables users to make payments within conversational interfaces, eliminating the need to navigate away from a chat to complete transactions. The feature fills an important gap in AI-led commerce, where discovery and recommendations take place in chat but payments usually require platform switching. It supports UPI and card payments natively integrated into AI conversations built on OpenAI's Apps SDK and Anthropic's MCP framework.

Impact analysis For consumers, it could mean completing purchases in 1 window For consumers, the integration of Cashfree Here could mean completing purchases like food delivery or other services within the same AI chat window where they search and decide. For businesses, it lowers integration complexity and could improve conversion rates by lowering checkout friction. The solution is PCI-compliant and built on Cashfree's existing payments infrastructure.

