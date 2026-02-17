You can now pay for your Swiggy orders within ChatGPT
What's the story
Cashfree Payments has launched a new feature called "Cashfree Here," in collaboration with Mastercard and Swiggy. The innovative solution allows businesses to accept UPI and card payments directly within artificial intelligence (AI) applications like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude. The announcement was made at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.
Feature overview
Cashfree Here enables payments within chat
Cashfree Here enables users to make payments within conversational interfaces, eliminating the need to navigate away from a chat to complete transactions. The feature fills an important gap in AI-led commerce, where discovery and recommendations take place in chat but payments usually require platform switching. It supports UPI and card payments natively integrated into AI conversations built on OpenAI's Apps SDK and Anthropic's MCP framework.
Impact analysis
For consumers, it could mean completing purchases in 1 window
For consumers, the integration of Cashfree Here could mean completing purchases like food delivery or other services within the same AI chat window where they search and decide. For businesses, it lowers integration complexity and could improve conversion rates by lowering checkout friction. The solution is PCI-compliant and built on Cashfree's existing payments infrastructure.
Prospects
Cashfree processes around $80B in transactions annually
The launch of Cashfree Here comes after the company's earlier introduction of "Agentic Payments," which lets AI agents handle payment conversations on behalf of merchants. Founded in 2015, Cashfree handles around $80 billion in transactions every year for over a million businesses. As conversational AI becomes more popular across commerce use cases, embedding payments directly into chat interfaces could be a major development in India's digital payments ecosystem.