Cashfree Payments and The Economic Times launch early-stage startup awards
Cashfree Payments and The Economic Times just kicked off the "One Of A Kind Startup Awards 2026" to spotlight India's early-stage startups.
Even though more than 44,000 new startups popped up in 2025, only a small slice of funding actually reached those just starting out.
These awards want to give some overdue recognition to founders at the seed and Series A stages, folks who usually don't get much attention.
Five award categories and key dates
There are five award categories: AI Innovator, GTM Excellence, Category Creator, Customer Experience Delight, and Bootstrapped Champion.
Instead of focusing on big funding or flashy press, these celebrate real innovation and impact.
Winners will be picked through an independent process led by experienced startup veterans.
If you're interested, entries close May 28. Winners get their moment in the spotlight on July 20.