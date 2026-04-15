Cashfree Payments and The Economic Times launch early-stage startup awards Business Apr 15, 2026

Cashfree Payments and The Economic Times just kicked off the "One Of A Kind Startup Awards 2026" to spotlight India's early-stage startups.

Even though more than 44,000 new startups popped up in 2025, only a small slice of funding actually reached those just starting out.

These awards want to give some overdue recognition to founders at the seed and Series A stages, folks who usually don't get much attention.