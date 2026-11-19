Cashify posts FY26 profit of ₹6.5cr on 50% revenue jump
Cashify, the go-to platform for buying and selling used phones and gadgets, just posted a profit in FY26, earning ₹6.5 crore after a loss last year.
The big win came from a 50% jump in revenue as more people snapped up refurbished smartphones and laptops.
Cashify plans refurbishment centers, offline expansion
Now that it's profitable (with EBITDA up to ₹22.7 crore), Cashify plans to grow even more by expanding its refurbishment centers and expanding its offline presence.
The company wants to ride the wave of rising demand for pre-owned tech and become an even bigger player in the recommerce game.