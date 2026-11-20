Cathie Wood's Ark invests over $90 million in Anthropic IPO
Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, just put more than $90 million into Anthropic's big Nasdaq debut on November 19, 2026.
They scooped up about 935,000 shares across six of their ETFs, most going to the ARK Innovation ETF, as part of their ongoing push into AI and tech.
Anthropic raises $81.3B in record IPO
Anthropic pulled off a record-setting IPO, raising $81.3 billion by selling shares at $83 a share.
Even though the stock had a bumpy first day, closing at $97.17 after opening at $111.50, it was still a huge win for both Anthropic and investors like Ark.
Ark sells NVIDIA shares after ouster
In other moves, Ark sold off some NVIDIA stock after the company ousted its CEO.
Still, they are sticking with major names like Tesla, SpaceX, Tempus AI, and Amazon in their tech-heavy lineup.