CBDT extends ITR deadline to November 21, 2026 for audits
Business
Good news if you're stressing about tax season: CBDT has pushed the income tax return (ITR) deadline for assessment year 2026-27 to November 21, 2026.
This extra time is mainly for folks whose accounts need to be audited under Section 139 of the Income-tax Act.
Tax audit deadline Oct 21, 2026
Along with the ITR extension, you now have until October 21, 2026, to submit your tax audit reports (up from September 30).
This should make things less rushed for both taxpayers and their auditors trying to wrap up everything on time.