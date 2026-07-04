CBI arrests Reliance Capital ex-CFO Amit Bapna over alleged diversion

Bapna in Tihar, CBI widens probe

Bapna was already in Tihar Jail for a separate Enforcement Directorate (ED) case before this arrest.

The CBI says these actions led to big losses for lenders and is digging into wider financial irregularities across several Reliance ADA Group firms.

Multiple first information reports (FIRs) have been filed, and Bapna will be questioned further as the probe continues under Supreme Court supervision.