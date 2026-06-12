CBI charges over 657cr scam connected to IDFC First Bank

Haryana 504cr fraud, CSCL 153cr missing

One case centers on a ₹504 crore fraud tied to the Haryana government, naming two private individuals as key recipients.

Another case involves ₹153 crore missing from CSCL accounts, with seven people, including five bank officials, accused.

The CBI says its investigation isn't over yet, hinting that more charges could be coming as they dig deeper into suspicious transactions.