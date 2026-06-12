CBI charges over 657cr scam connected to IDFC First Bank
Business
The CBI has charged several people in a massive ₹657 crore public funds scam connected to IDFC First Bank.
The cases involve both the Haryana government and Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL), with accusations like forgery, corruption, and breach of trust.
Charge sheets were filed in special courts on Friday.
Haryana 504cr fraud, CSCL 153cr missing
One case centers on a ₹504 crore fraud tied to the Haryana government, naming two private individuals as key recipients.
Another case involves ₹153 crore missing from CSCL accounts, with seven people, including five bank officials, accused.
The CBI says its investigation isn't over yet, hinting that more charges could be coming as they dig deeper into suspicious transactions.