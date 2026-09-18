CBI names Anil Ambani in Reliance Capital NCD fraud probe

Anil Ambani, Reliance Group chairman, is in the spotlight after the Central Bureau of Investigation named him, Reliance Capital's former chairman, and former group managing director Satish Seth in a major fraud case.

LIC claims that between 2012 and 2018, Reliance Capital raised money through five non-convertible debentures (NCDs) but then used those funds for things they were not supposed to, causing huge losses.

Ambani has denied any wrongdoing.