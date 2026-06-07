CBI raids 6 sites in ₹661cr probe into government funds
The CBI just raided six spots across Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Delhi-NCR as part of a major ₹661 crore fraud investigation.
The case is about government funds from multiple Haryana departments and the Chandigarh administration being funneled into private bank accounts.
Senior officials, a consultancy firm called Vipam Consultancy, its director, and some bank staff are all under scrutiny.
CBI seizes documents, devices, property papers
During these raids, the CBI seized documents, digital devices, and property papers.
The scam reportedly hit eight Haryana departments plus two big Chandigarh bodies: the Municipal Corporation and Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society.
Officials are accused of helping move money around while looking the other way on rule-breaking and getting perks for it.