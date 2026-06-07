CBI conducts raids in ₹661cr Haryana bank fraud case
What's the story
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted raids at six locations in Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Delhi-NCR. The action is part of an ongoing investigation into a major ₹661 crore fraud involving the misappropriation of government funds from Haryana and Chandigarh. The probe centers around alleged collusion between senior public servants and bank officials at IDFC First Bank and AU Finance Bank.
Targeted entities
Public servants, bank officials received undue advantages
The CBI raids were conducted at the premises of senior Haryana cadre public servants and Noida-based Vipam Consultancy Pvt Ltd. The agency claims that these individuals played a role in the opening of accounts, transfer, and diversion of funds. Evidence has emerged indicating that these public servants allegedly colluded with bank officials to facilitate these transactions while receiving undue advantages for their actions.
Affected departments
Fraud has affected multiple government departments
The alleged fraud has affected eight departments of the Haryana government and two departments of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. These include Municipal Corporation Chandigarh and Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST). The CBI has claimed that Vipam Consultancy Pvt Ltd received proceeds from these illicit activities in its bank account, which were later transferred to its director's personal account.
Legal proceedings
CBI files chargesheet in this case
The CBI's investigation stems from one case taken over from the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau and two cases registered by the Economic Offences Wing police station in Chandigarh. The agency has already filed its first chargesheet before a special court in Panchkula, detailing the alleged role of public servants from Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd and Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad in this fraud.