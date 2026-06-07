CBI conducts raids in ₹661cr Haryana bank fraud case

Affected departments

Fraud has affected multiple government departments

The alleged fraud has affected eight departments of the Haryana government and two departments of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. These include Municipal Corporation Chandigarh and Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST). The CBI has claimed that Vipam Consultancy Pvt Ltd received proceeds from these illicit activities in its bank account, which were later transferred to its director's personal account.