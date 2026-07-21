CBIC considers single central GST authority for multi state businesses
Business
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is thinking about letting businesses with branches in different states deal with a single central GST authority for audits and compliance instead of multiple tax offices.
An expert panel, led by Chief Commissioner Vinayak Chandra Gupta, will figure out if this simpler system can actually work.
Panel to recommend GST registration framework
This panel will also check how other countries handle centralized registrations and recommend whether the proposed framework should be optional or mandatory.
They'll report back in 30 days.
If it goes through, service providers, who had this setup until July 2017 (when GST was rolled out), could finally ditch overlapping audits and paperwork headaches when working across several states.