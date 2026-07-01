CBIC to issue new framework for multistate GST appeals
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is preparing a new framework to help officials handle GST appeals when cases involve more than one state.
Right now, the process can be confusing, but these changes aim to clear things up for field formations dealing with the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT).
Expect an official update soon.
Jurisdictional commissioners gain appeals filing power
Jurisdictional commissioners will get the power to decide whether to file an appeal for their own taxpayers, cutting down on uncertainty.
The process for filing multistate appeals, especially under Section 112 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act (CGST Act), will finally be clarified.
For big fraud cases like fake input tax credits, adjudication stays centralized, but appeal decisions will now happen locally.