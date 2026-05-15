CBRE: Chennai climbs to 2nd in India jewelry leasing 2025

Chennai jewelry blends tradition and innovation

Chennai's love for gold is rooted in tradition (think weddings and festivals), but it's also getting a modern upgrade.

"As compared to markets like Delhi-NCR, where aspiration and premiumisation drive purchases, or Mumbai, where the diamond and luxury segment plays a larger role, Chennai's demand is both high-volume and remarkably consistent," says Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO - India, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE.

Big brands are opening flagship stores in hotspots like T. Nagar and Anna Nagar. Plus, cool new trends like VIP bridal lounges and virtual try-on zones are making shopping way more fun and personalized for the premium jewelry market.