CBRE: Chennai climbs to 2nd in India jewelry leasing 2025
Chennai just jumped to the number two spot in India's jewelry leasing market for 2025, grabbing 27% of all activity, up from 16% in 2024.
The city, along with other big players like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai, made up over 90% of the country's total.
Both established and new brands are driving this boom, according to a CBRE report.
Chennai jewelry blends tradition and innovation
Chennai's love for gold is rooted in tradition (think weddings and festivals), but it's also getting a modern upgrade.
"As compared to markets like Delhi-NCR, where aspiration and premiumisation drive purchases, or Mumbai, where the diamond and luxury segment plays a larger role, Chennai's demand is both high-volume and remarkably consistent," says Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO - India, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE.
Big brands are opening flagship stores in hotspots like T. Nagar and Anna Nagar. Plus, cool new trends like VIP bridal lounges and virtual try-on zones are making shopping way more fun and personalized for the premium jewelry market.