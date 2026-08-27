CBRE finds most Indian occupiers doubt AI's leasing impact
Business
A new CBRE survey shows that 57% of Indian office occupiers don't see AI making a real difference in their decisions to lease office space.
Even though 93% are experimenting with AI in some way, most are still just testing things out or planning changes: only about one-third have actually made AI a key part of how they run their workplaces.
Indian companies seek smarter offices
While AI isn't shaking up leasing volumes yet, it is pushing companies to want smarter, high-quality offices that attract talent and support new tech.
Notably, 95% of Global Capability Centers are already at some stage of AI adoption, and as India's office stock keeps growing past 1 billion square feet, businesses seem more focused on creating great work environments than simply adding more desks.