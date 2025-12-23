CCI probes IndiGo for abusing its market dominance 

Complaint details

Consumer complaint triggers CCI investigation

The CCI's inquiry was triggered by a consumer complaint detailing an experience of having to pay nearly two-and-a-half times the original fare after flight cancellations. While this individual case is part of the information received, the CCI's assessment will focus on broader consumer impact rather than isolated incidents. "If the company is restricting supply and subsequently raising prices, it becomes an issue under Section 4 of the Competition Act," reported Business Standard, citing people familiar with the developments.