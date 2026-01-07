CCI is checking IndiGo after a wave of flight cancelations
IndiGo, India's biggest airline, is under the Competition Commission of India's scanner after it canceled a bunch of flights in early December 2025.
The CCI wants to know if IndiGo played fair or broke any competition rules during this chaos, especially since they control about 63% of the market.
They're gathering info from both IndiGo and the aviation regulator (DGCA) about industry standards and ticket pricing.
What happens next?
Because of all the disruptions, DGCA has already cut IndiGo's winter schedule by 10%.
While DGCA wrapped up its own probe, CCI is still digging for more details—including airfare data—to decide if there's enough reason for a deeper investigation.
The move follows operational disruptions that resulted in thousands of flights getting canceled before the situation normalized.