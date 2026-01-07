CCI is checking IndiGo after a wave of flight cancelations Business Jan 07, 2026

IndiGo, India's biggest airline, is under the Competition Commission of India's scanner after it canceled a bunch of flights in early December 2025.

The CCI wants to know if IndiGo played fair or broke any competition rules during this chaos, especially since they control about 63% of the market.

They're gathering info from both IndiGo and the aviation regulator (DGCA) about industry standards and ticket pricing.