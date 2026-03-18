CCI probes global fragrance firms for 'no poaching' agreements

IFF attempted to halt investigation in court

The CCI is digging into how these companies recruited people between 2012 and 2025, including their job ads and internal emails.

In September, the CCI wrote to IFF seeking recruitment-related documents; email excerpts cited by the regulator reference a 'gentlemen's agreement.'

If found guilty, penalties could reach up to three times their profits or 10% of global turnover per year.

IFF tried to stop the investigation in court this February, but lost.

Meanwhile, similar probes are underway in the US and Europe over related cartel behavior in the fragrance industry.