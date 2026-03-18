CCI probes global fragrance firms for 'no poaching' agreements
India's competition watchdog, the CCI, is looking into top fragrance companies Givaudan, Firmenich (now DSM-Firmenich), and IFF for allegedly making behind-the-scenes deals not to hire each other's employees.
The probe kicked off in August after one company came forward and centers on claims that these firms coordinated through emails and calls since 2002 to limit job switches and keep wages down.
This is the first time India has launched an antitrust case focused on labor practices.
IFF attempted to halt investigation in court
The CCI is digging into how these companies recruited people between 2012 and 2025, including their job ads and internal emails.
In September, the CCI wrote to IFF seeking recruitment-related documents; email excerpts cited by the regulator reference a 'gentlemen's agreement.'
If found guilty, penalties could reach up to three times their profits or 10% of global turnover per year.
IFF tried to stop the investigation in court this February, but lost.
Meanwhile, similar probes are underway in the US and Europe over related cartel behavior in the fragrance industry.