CCI probes Google for monopolizing India's digital ad market
India's Competition Commission (CCI) is investigating Google for allegedly using its power to control the digital advertising market—just months after a US court ruled that Google unlawfully maintained monopolies in the publisher ad server and ad exchange markets in April 2025.
The CCI wants to know if Google has been limiting competition and favoring its own services, which could be affecting India's massive ₹49,251 crore digital ad industry.
Potential impact on Indian ad ecosystem
If the CCI cracks down on unfair practices, it could mean better opportunities and fairer payouts for Indian publishers and advertisers, who've been struggling with low ad rates thanks to Big Tech's hold over data and spending.
The move also puts India in step with global efforts to make the online ad world more transparent, possibly inspiring other countries to take action too.