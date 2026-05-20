India's competition watchdog has a warning for Big Tech firms
What's the story
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has vowed to prevent Big Tech firms from creating a "winner-takes-all" environment in the country's rapidly growing digital economy. Sweta Kakkad, a member of the CCI, emphasized this commitment during her speech at the regulator's 17th annual day function. She stressed that while emerging technologies like artificial intelligence pose new challenges, the CCI is dedicated to maintaining fair competition and curbing unfair business practices.
Regulatory balance
What did CCI say?
Kakkad said, "We are at the crossroads where the CCI tries to strike a balance that is just right, which neither stifles innovation with over-regulation nor allows the winner-takes-all tyranny of the Big Tech." The statement underscores CCI's commitment to promote fair competition in digital markets while ensuring that innovation isn't stifled by excessive regulation.
Emerging challenges
AI's impact on pricing and algorithms
Kakkad also highlighted the rise of AI and its impact on pricing, algorithms, as well as digital ecosystems as new challenges for the CCI. The regulator is committed to addressing these issues effectively.