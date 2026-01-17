CCI wants companies to self-check their AI for fair play Business Jan 17, 2026

Competition Commission of India (CCI) is asking businesses using AI to run self-audits, making sure they're not accidentally breaking competition laws.

At a recent industry event, CCI chairperson Ravneet Kaur highlighted the need for companies to stay on top of fair market practices and be aware of the risks—even if mistakes are unintentional.