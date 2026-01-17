CCI wants companies to self-check their AI for fair play
Competition Commission of India (CCI) is asking businesses using AI to run self-audits, making sure they're not accidentally breaking competition laws.
At a recent industry event, CCI chairperson Ravneet Kaur highlighted the need for companies to stay on top of fair market practices and be aware of the risks—even if mistakes are unintentional.
What's the worry with AI?
A new CCI study flagged six main risks tied to AI: things like price discrimination, algorithmic collusion (where algorithms "team up" unfairly), and tricky mergers or bundling strategies.
To help, CCI urges companies to consider algorithmic self-audit frameworks, documenting design logic, data inputs and testing protocols, and conducting internal reviews.
How are rules changing?
The Market Study notes the IndiaAI Mission and separate instruments, and CCI recommendations emphasize transparency and risk controls.
The updated Competition Act now sets deal-value limits for digital deals, while tech ministry rules focus on accountability.
To make it easier for companies (especially newer ones), CCI recommends promoting open-source resources and collaborative innovation hubs.