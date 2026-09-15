CCPA fines Rapido operator Roppen Transportation ₹10L for misleading prompts
Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited, which operates the ride-hailing platform Rapido, just got hit with a ₹10 lakh fine from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) for using sneaky tactics in its app that nudged riders to pay more.
The CCPA, led by Chief Commissioner Smt. Nidhi Khare, found that Rapido's booking process used misleading messages to push extra charges on users.
CCPA flags Rapido slider dark patterns
The CCPA called out Rapido's "Set your price" slider for using colors and prompts like "Captains aren't accepting at ₹60. Try adding +10, +20, +30," which made people feel pressured to pay higher fares, basically, classic "dark patterns."
The authority also reminded ride-hailing and bike-taxi aggregators that tipping should only happen after the ride ends, as per the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025.