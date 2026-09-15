CCPA fines Rapido operator Roppen Transportation ₹10L for misleading prompts

Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited, which operates the ride-hailing platform Rapido, just got hit with a ₹10 lakh fine from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) for using sneaky tactics in its app that nudged riders to pay more.

The CCPA, led by Chief Commissioner Smt. Nidhi Khare, found that Rapido's booking process used misleading messages to push extra charges on users.