CEA V Anantha Nageswaran warns AI displacing entry level jobs
AI is quickly taking over entry-level jobs that used to help young professionals learn real-world skills, warns Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran.
Speaking at the Indian Management Conclave in Noida, he pointed out that this shift could make it harder for future leaders to develop good judgment and practical experience: skills you can't just pick up from a textbook or an algorithm.
Business schools must teach critical thinking
Nageswaran urged business schools to do more than just add AI courses.
He wants them to focus on teaching students how to think critically, ask smart questions, and judge whether AI-generated answers actually make sense.
In his words, Nageswaran said, "It's not enough to know about AI: you need the skills to handle complex decisions in a world where machines do most of the routine work."