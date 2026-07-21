Cognizant bags mega tech services deal worth up to $1B
What's the story
Cognizant, a leading software services company, has won a multi-year technology services contract from US health insurer Centene Corporation, as per Moneycontrol. The deal is estimated to be well over $500 million and could go up to $1 billion depending on its structure. This marks a major win for CEO Ravi Kumar's aggressive push into automated healthcare operations and ends a decade-long contract disruption between the two companies.
Technological integration
Agentic AI frameworks to manage healthcare operations
Cognizant will use its proprietary TriZetto healthcare software ecosystem with advanced automation from its newly launched Agentic AI frameworks, including Cognizant Flowsource and Agent Foundry.
These technologies will be used to manage high-volume medical billing, claims adjudication, and customer call centers.
This strategic move highlights the company's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology in the healthcare sector.
Contract evolution
Contract restructuring between Centene and Cognizant
In 2014, Cognizant had signed a seven-year master services agreement with Health Net worth $2.7 billion.
However, after Centene acquired Health Net in 2016, the original contract was restructured due to overlaps with Centene's own technology platforms and vendor ecosystem.
The companies renegotiated the arrangement instead of fully implementing it.
Ongoing collaboration
Separate agreement worth $520M continued
Despite the restructuring, Cognizant continued to provide select technology and business process operations under a separate agreement worth about $520 million.
The company also gained licensing rights for certain Health Net intellectual property for its healthcare software solutions.
This ongoing collaboration demonstrates Cognizant's resilience and adaptability in the face of changing business dynamics.
Market position
Centene's return to Cognizant after a decade marks a milestone
By outsourcing to Cognizant on this scale again, Centene is returning to the partner it had walked away from a decade ago.
This move further establishes Cognizant's dominant market share in the US healthcare payer market.
The company is expected to provide more details about this mega deal during its upcoming earnings report later this week.