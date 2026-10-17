Central Bank of India Q2FY26 net profit ₹1,469cr up 21pc
Business
Central Bank of India just posted a 21% boost in net profit for Q2 FY26, reaching ₹1,469 crore, up from ₹1,213 crore last year.
This growth mainly came from strong loan demand across retail, agriculture, and MSME sectors, plus steady asset quality.
Net interest income up 26pc ₹4,146cr
Net interest income grew by 26% to ₹4,146 crore as total advances jumped 30%, now at ₹3.81 lakh crore. Retail loans alone rose 24.49%.
Even with a small dip in other income and tighter cost controls (cost-to-income ratio down to 58.95%), the bank's overall financial health improved, helped by lower bad loans (NPAs dropped to just 0.31%).