Central banks hold rates amid Iran war and energy risks
Central banks across the world are having a tricky time balancing economic slowdowns and political conflicts.
The European Central Bank (ECB) is considering a June rate hike unless energy prices improve and the Iran war ends.
ECB President Christine Lagarde summed it up: they're holding steady for now, but watching things closely.
Over in the UK the Bank of England is also keeping rates unchanged for now, though rising oil prices could force their hand soon.
Japan pauses, Brazil cuts, Fed pauses
Japan's central bank left rates unchanged for now, while keeping open the possibility of a June move.
Brazil cut rates by a quarter point for the second straight meeting while remaining cautious about inflation.
The US Federal Reserve has pressed pause too, even with AI-driven growth, because of uncertainty from Middle East conflicts.
Meanwhile, eurozone businesses expect prices to jump 3.5% thanks to the Iran war and sluggish growth, which has everyone a bit nervous about stagflation (that's when prices go up but economies barely grow).