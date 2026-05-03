Central banks hold rates amid Iran war and energy risks

Japan pauses, Brazil cuts, Fed pauses

Japan's central bank left rates unchanged for now, while keeping open the possibility of a June move.

Brazil cut rates by a quarter point for the second straight meeting while remaining cautious about inflation.

The US Federal Reserve has pressed pause too, even with AI-driven growth, because of uncertainty from Middle East conflicts.

Meanwhile, eurozone businesses expect prices to jump 3.5% thanks to the Iran war and sluggish growth, which has everyone a bit nervous about stagflation (that's when prices go up but economies barely grow).