Central government employees and pensioners seek ₹69,000 minimum pay Business Jun 27, 2026

Central government employees and pensioners are asking for a major pay hike and changes to their pension system.

Their group, representing about 50 lakh workers and 65 lakh retirees, has submitted a list of demands to the eighth Central Pay Commission.

They're hoping for a new minimum basic salary of ₹69,000, a higher fitment factor (which means bigger raises), the return of the Old Pension Scheme, and updated House Rent Allowance, all starting January 2026.