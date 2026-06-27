Central government employees and pensioners seek ₹69,000 minimum pay
Central government employees and pensioners are asking for a major pay hike and changes to their pension system.
Their group, representing about 50 lakh workers and 65 lakh retirees, has submitted a list of demands to the eighth Central Pay Commission.
They're hoping for a new minimum basic salary of ₹69,000, a higher fitment factor (which means bigger raises), the return of the Old Pension Scheme, and updated House Rent Allowance, all starting January 2026.
Pay commission final report expected mid-2027
They also want pay levels merged to fix gaps between roles, five financial upgradations during service instead of fewer, better housing loans, improved healthcare benefits under CGHS/ECHS, and equal social security for contract workers.
The Pay Commission's final report is expected by mid-2027 after hearing from everyone involved.