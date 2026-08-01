Central government releases extra ₹1,09,019 cr to boost state projects
Business
The central government has released an extra ₹1,09,019 crore to states, on top of the usual August funds, to give a much-needed push for local projects and state budgets.
This move is all about helping states speed up development, with 41% of the Center's tax revenue shared every year in multiple rounds.
Uttar Pradesh tops with ₹19,208 cr
Uttar Pradesh scored the highest share at ₹19,208 crore, followed by Bihar (₹10,845 crore) and Madhya Pradesh (₹8,010 crore).
West Bengal and Maharashtra also received big boosts, while states like Rajasthan, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu saw solid support too.
Even smaller states like Goa and Sikkim got their slice, making sure everyone gets a piece of the pie for growth.