Central pensioners urge 8th Pay Commission to shorten 15-year wait

Pensioner groups want this period cut to 11 years, arguing that most of the lump sum is recovered by then.

For someone commuting ₹14,000 per month, this change could mean saving ₹6.72 lakh in deductions.

They're also pointing out that people live longer now and interest rates have changed, so it's time for the rules to catch up.

Any actual change will depend on the Pay Commission's recommendations and the government's decision on them.