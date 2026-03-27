Centre imposes ATF levy amid fuel tax shake-up

In a major overhaul of fuel taxation, the Finance Ministry has introduced a new levy on aviation turbine fuel (ATF). The move comes with a reduction in special additional excise duty on petrol from ₹13 to ₹3 per liter and diesel from ₹10 to nil. The changes are part of a larger revision of fuel export and taxation rules.

Levy details Effective levy at ₹29.5 per liter under certain conditions The new structure imposes a headline special additional excise duty of ₹50 per liter on ATF. However, this is offset by exemptions, bringing the effective levy down to about ₹29.5 per liter under certain conditions. The gazette notification implementing these changes has come into effect immediately and is part of a broader revamp of fuel export and taxation rules.

Exemption details Exemptions for domestic use and neighboring country supplies ATF for domestic use is fully exempt from this additional duty, but the exemption doesn't apply to exports except when supplied to neighboring countries. For export or supply to foreign-going aircraft, ATF is fully exempt from basic excise duty. On imports, ATF is fully exempt from additional customs duty equal to the excise levy, ensuring parity in tax structure.

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Export changes Export-linked exemptions tightened for key petroleum products Along with the duty changes, the government has also tightened export-linked exemptions for key petroleum products such as petrol, diesel, and ATF. Exports of these fuels will no longer get broad-based relief under existing excise provisions except in clearly defined cases. This is a departure from earlier frameworks where export-oriented clearances often enjoyed wider exemptions.

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