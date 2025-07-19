Next Article
CEO on leave after 'kiss cam' video goes viral
Astronomer's CEO Andy Byron is on leave after a "kiss cam" video of him and the company's Head of People, Kristin Cabot, at a Coldplay concert went viral.
The clip spread fast online, sparking lots of talk about Byron's future at the tech firm.
Company puts both Byron and Cabot on leave
Astronomer responded by putting both Byron and Cabot on leave while they investigate what happened.
They made it clear that no other employees were involved and called out a fake LinkedIn post about hiring a new CEO.
Episode shows how quickly personal moments can shake up leadership
The company admitted their response took time because they were working out details around Byron's possible exit.
This whole episode shows just how quickly personal moments can shake up leadership—and go global—when social media gets involved.